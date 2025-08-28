Delhi: AAP’s Bharadwaj alleges ED coercion, BJP calls it political theatrics

A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at the residence of former Delhi minister Saurabh Bharadwaj that stretched past midnight, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader on Wednesday accused the agency of conspiring to frame him in a false case and coercing him to sign an “altered statement.” AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj holds up a printer as evidence of ED malfeasance. (Vipin kUmar/HT Photo)

The ED did not respond to requests for comment made by the AAP leader.

Bharadwaj said officials arrived at his home around 7.15am on Tuesday and questioned him until 8pm. “They had 43 questions for me, which I answered. After my statement was recorded, they later asked me to remove a portion of it. This is how ED functions — they manipulate you psychologically, using coercion and threats,” he alleged.

He claimed the agency printed his statement from his personal printer and demanded a forensic investigation. Displaying the printer at a press conference, he alleged, “My statement and how it was altered are recorded in the ED’s assistant director’s laptop. The printout was taken using my Wi-Fi, which is verifiable forensic evidence. Their laptop should be seized and examined.”

Bharadwaj further alleged that ED officials shared his statement externally from their laptop. “How can ED dictate what I say? This is a criminal conspiracy,” he said.

Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva dismissed Bharadwaj’s claims as political theatrics. “After losing the election, Saurabh Bharadwaj claimed to be unemployed — now he has found a new job. Anarchy, misgovernance and corruption define AAP and its leaders,” he said.

Sachdeva added that Bharadwaj’s charges were a diversion from ongoing investigations. “Serious allegations, including the hospital construction scam, have been made against AAP leaders. Bharadwaj’s dramatics are meant to distract. Investigating agencies are doing their work, and once more evidence is found, the picture will be clear,” he said.