Delhi achieves 100% coverage in 1st dose Covid vaccination to eligible people: CM Kejriwal

The national capital on Friday completed 100% vaccination of its eligible population with the first dose against the coronavirus disease, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced. Coming as a major feat in its immunisation drive, the city has administered 148.33 lakh beneficiaries with the first dose of the jab, as per the announcement.

"Salute to Doctors, ANMs, teachers, ASHAs, CDVs and all other Frontline workers. Congratulations to DMs, CDMOs, DIOs all-district functionaries," the chief minister tweeted while informing about the milestone.

This comes as the city has been showing early signs of a fresh wave, while the cases of Omicron rises. On Thursday, Delhi recorded 118 fresh Covid cases, and one death, while the positivity rate stood at 0.13 per cent, according to data shared by the city health department.

On Wednesday, the city had logged 125 cases of infections, the highest since June 22, while no death due to the coronavirus infection was recorded, as per official figures.

According to a report, there has been an increase of 96.7 per cent of Covid-19 patients in Delhi in the last seven days of this month. From December 9 to 15, the administration detected 362 cases and between December 16 to 22, there were 712 patients of the viral disease, a report by HT's sister site Livehindustan said citing data from the health department.

Notably, the number of Omicron cases at 67 has also doubled during this period.

According to data, the city presently has more than 624 Covid-19 patients. Out of the total Covid-19 patients, 55.2 per cent of the cases are from the south, southeast and southwestern districts alone.

