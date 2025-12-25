Delhi air improves for second day, AQI at 220; ‘very poor’ likely by evening

Delhi recorded a second straight day of relatively improved air quality on Thursday, aided by strong surface winds, even as forecasters warned that pollution levels are likely to rise again by evening. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 220, in the ‘poor’ category, at 9am. Sprinklers being used at Kartavya Path to contain smog and air pollution in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/ HT Photo)

According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 271 (poor) at 4pm on Wednesday. This marked a sharp improvement from Tuesday, when the average AQI had deteriorated to 412 in the ‘severe’ category.

However, forecasts issued by the Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi (AQEWS) indicated that the improvement may be short-lived, with air quality expected to worsen by Thursday evening.

“The air quality is likely to be in the ‘very poor’ category from Thursday to Saturday. The outlook for the subsequent six days is that the air quality is likely to remain very poor,” the AQEWS said in its bulletin.

Meanwhile, Delhi experienced a significant drop in minimum temperature as cold and dry northwesterly winds continued to affect the region. The minimum temperature on Thursday was recorded at 6.5°C, down from 10.2°C a day earlier.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Friday and Saturday, warning moderate to dense fog across the city.

“Most places will experience shallow to moderate fog on Friday and Saturday, with dense fog occurring at isolated locations,” an IMD official said.

The weather department has forecast that temperatures are likely to dip further over the next two days.

Mahesh Palawat, vice-president at Skymet, said a western disturbance is expected to influence the region over the weekend, which could temporarily disrupt northwesterly winds. “This may lead to a reduction in wind speed, resulting in a slight rise in temperature and a possible spike in pollution levels thereafter,” he said.