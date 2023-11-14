Delhi air pollution LIVE: AQI worsens as citizens flout firecracker ban
The relentless bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, November 12, led to Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping further after the national capital received rainfall a few days ago relieving the city of heavy pollution. Delhi on Monday recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned after the citizens flouted the firecrackers ban.
The hourly PM 2.5 concentration at Anand Vihar was 1,985 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) at midnight, which is a whopping 33 times the national safe standard of 60 µg/m3, and 132 times the safe limit of 15 µg/m3 given by the World Health Organisation (WHO).
After the rainfall, Delhi recorded its best air quality on the Diwali day in the past eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average AQI standing at 218 at 4 pm. However, the relief was short-lived and the AQI was recorded at 358 (very poor) on Monday.
On Diwali last year, Delhi recorded an AQI of 312, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to CPCB data, PTI reported.
- Tue, 14 Nov 2023 06:12 AM
Gurugram primary schools reopen following weeklong closure amidst air pollution concerns
Gurugram's primary schools, from nursery to fifth grade, are set to reopen after a weeklong closure prompted by elevated air pollution levels in the region, PTI reports.
The decision to suspend classes was initially made on November 6 by the Gurugram administration to safeguard students from the worsening pollution conditions in the National Capital Region (NCR).
District Disaster Management Authority Chairman and Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has now issued orders to revoke the November 6 directive, allowing primary schools to resume offline classes.
Initially, schools were advised to continue online studies to minimize disruption, but this guidance has been rescinded, permitting a return to in-person learning.