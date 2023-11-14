Delhi air pollution LIVE: AQI worsens as citizens flout firecracker ban

The relentless bursting of firecrackers on Diwali, November 12, led to Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) dipping further after the national capital received rainfall a few days ago relieving the city of heavy pollution. Delhi on Monday recorded a jump in pollution levels and a smoky haze returned after the citizens flouted the firecrackers ban.

Smog engulfs India Gate in New Delhi on Monday. (PTI)

The hourly PM 2.5 concentration at Anand Vihar was 1,985 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) at midnight, which is a whopping 33 times the national safe standard of 60 µg/m3, and 132 times the safe limit of 15 µg/m3 given by the World Health Organisation (WHO).

After the rainfall, Delhi recorded its best air quality on the Diwali day in the past eight years on Sunday, with its 24-hour average AQI standing at 218 at 4 pm. However, the relief was short-lived and the AQI was recorded at 358 (very poor) on Monday.

On Diwali last year, Delhi recorded an AQI of 312, 382 in 2021, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017 and 431 in 2016, according to CPCB data, PTI reported.