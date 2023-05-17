Dust particles can cause lung damage, sore throat: Doctors

Delhi was shrouded in a cloud of dust on Tuesday, with the air quality index (AQI) dipping to 254 in the poor category from Monday’s average reading of 162 (moderate). Dust particles that contribute significantly to air pollution, also referred to as particulate matter (PM), are generally a mixture of microscopic solid and liquid droplets suspended in air.

New Delhi, India - May 16, 2023: A thick layer of dust is seen engulfed around the city at Kartavya Path in New Delhi, India, on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. (Photo by Raj K Raj/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

PM 2.5 and PM 10, or particles with 2.5 and 10 micron diameters, are considered dangerous because these are of respirable size, and can travel down to the lowest part of human lungs, where gas exchange takes place. Winds stir up particulate matter into the atmosphere. Particulate matter is also released when fossil fuels are burnt.

When one breathes air laced with dust particles, it can have both short- and long-term health impacts, depending on the duration of exposure. When AQI is poor, there can be “breathing discomfort to most people on prolonged exposure”, according to the Central Pollution Control Board’s health warning.

“There’s long-term damage due to particulate matter that gets lodged deep inside the lungs and can cause progressive lung diseases. Even chemicals and gases are equally harmful as their side effect is visible almost immediately,” said Dr Vikas Maurya, senior pulmonologist at Fortis Healthcare.

The damage starts with inflammation of the airway, and finer the particulate matter, the deeper it penetrates.

While short-term exposure may lead to mild symptoms such as eye irritation and sore throat, prolonged exposure to dust particles may lead to serious conditions such as aggravated asthma.

One must take symptoms such as wheezing, shortness of breath, and chest pain seriously, doctors said. If these symptoms persist after two-three weeks, one should consult a medical practitioner.

Both adults and children suffer from the adverse health effects of air pollution. Doctors say children are more vulnerable as they breathe in at twice the rate than adults, which makes them inhale larger amounts of harmful pollutants. Inhaled dust does more damage to the lungs of children under eight years of age as their lungs are still developing.

Precautions are the same for children, adults, those suffering from underlying medical conditions, pregnant women and the elderly. They should avoid dust as far as possible.

“During a dust storm, one should avoid stepping out as far as possible, so avoid outdoor activities. People who already suffer from some respiratory ailments need to be extra careful,” Dr Maurya said. “Masks can also be of help in filtering out dust particles, but these should be snug fit.”

“Close the windows and doors or use an air purifier at home,” he added. “Don’t rub eyes vigorously as it could cause damage to the eyes. Wash eyes properly with plain water, if there is irritation. Also, keep yourself well hydrated at all times.”

