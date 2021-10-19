Delhi air to stay in satisfactory category on Tuesday

Delhi sky was likely to be partly cloudy throughout Tuesday, as per the India Meteorological Department’s (IMD) forecast, which also predicted the maximum temperature in the national capital to remain around 29 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. Rains had lashed parts of Delhi-NCR over the Sunday and Monday, causing water logging in the city.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Met department has predicted the minimum temperature in the city to be 19 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, more than two notches down from Monday’s 21.1°C, but two notches above normal for this time of the year. The maximum temperature was 23.9°C on Monday, nine degrees below normal.

Delhi’s air quality remained in the satisfactory category on Tuesday morning. Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed the hourly air quality index (AQI) at 7 am to be at 59, which is at the lower-end of the “satisfactory” category.

On Monday, the average 24-hour AQI was 46, a drop of over 250 in just a day. The index on Sunday had shot up to 298 and was categorised as “poor”, leading to breathing discomfort on prolonged exposure.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Residents of Delhi breathed good air after 413 days on Monday as heavy downpours through the day settled down pollutants. It was the first time since 2015 that the air in the national capital has been so clean in October.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Also Read: How to build urban climate resilience

On Tuesday morning, the Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), however, said that Delhi’s air quality index was in “good” category.

“Delhi’s AQI is in the good category with PM2.5 as the main pollutant. Local land surfaces are wet and so dust re-suspension is minimum which lead to low PM10. Presence of western disturbance has led to scattered rainfall over north India, leading to low biomass burning. This condition improved AQI with low PM2.5. Fire counts reduced to 170 and its share is only 1% to PM2.5. Moist surfaces inhibit re-suspension of dust which will keep AQI in good [category] for next 24 hours and after that the AQI will degrade to satisfactory for Delhi.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}