Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi airport launches doorstep delivery of excess baggage for flyers at Terminal 3
delhi news

Delhi airport launches doorstep delivery of excess baggage for flyers at Terminal 3

DIAL officials said the new “Avaan Excess” will deliver excess baggage of domestic and international passengers at their doorsteps anywhere in the country at an affordable rate.
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021 08:20 PM IST
To avail the service, flyers can visit the ‘Avaan Excess’ counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to book their excess baggage. (Sanjeev Verma/HT Archive)

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday announced a “pocket-friendly” doorstep delivery service for excess baggage of passengers travelling through Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

DIAL officials said the new “Avaan Excess” will deliver excess baggage of domestic and international passengers at their doorsteps anywhere in the country at an affordable rate.

“In these pandemic times, safe, convenient and stress-free travel along with heavy luggage is a real challenge for flyers. Our excess baggage delivery service will not only help travellers in flying stress-free but also save them from standing in baggage check-in and pick-up queues at the airports. All they have to do is book their baggage at an affordable price and fly hassle-free,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

To avail the service, flyers can visit the ‘Avaan Excess’ counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to book their excess baggage. Flyers can choose the option of getting their luggage delivered by air, which will reach within 72 hours, or by road, which will be handed over in four to seven days. Officials said the booked baggage will also be insured by the concessionaire.

RELATED STORIES

The service will immensely help senior citizen or those shifting from one to another, who may be travelling with a lot of luggage, said officials.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Teachers in a fix as Delhi schools reopen

Delhi: Man shoots at 56-year-old mother for trying to rescue daughter from beating

Pinky Chaudhary sent to 14-day judicial custody

Delhi records 39 Covid-19 cases, zero fatality; active cases reach 344
TRENDING TOPICS
Sidharth Shukla
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Taliban
India's Covid Cases
India vs England
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP