Delhi airport launches doorstep delivery of excess baggage for flyers at Terminal 3

New Delhi: Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) on Thursday announced a “pocket-friendly” doorstep delivery service for excess baggage of passengers travelling through Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

DIAL officials said the new “Avaan Excess” will deliver excess baggage of domestic and international passengers at their doorsteps anywhere in the country at an affordable rate.

“In these pandemic times, safe, convenient and stress-free travel along with heavy luggage is a real challenge for flyers. Our excess baggage delivery service will not only help travellers in flying stress-free but also save them from standing in baggage check-in and pick-up queues at the airports. All they have to do is book their baggage at an affordable price and fly hassle-free,” said Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, CEO of DIAL.

To avail the service, flyers can visit the ‘Avaan Excess’ counter at Terminal 3 of the Delhi airport to book their excess baggage. Flyers can choose the option of getting their luggage delivered by air, which will reach within 72 hours, or by road, which will be handed over in four to seven days. Officials said the booked baggage will also be insured by the concessionaire.

The service will immensely help senior citizen or those shifting from one to another, who may be travelling with a lot of luggage, said officials.