Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi announces fresh Covid curbs; restaurants, buses to operate at 50% capacity
delhi news

Delhi announces fresh Covid curbs; restaurants, buses to operate at 50% capacity

Delhi government has banned all gatherings and has cut down occupancy in restaurants and theatres in a bid to curb Covid-19 cases.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON APR 10, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Delhi announces fresh Covid-19 curbs; occupancy reduced to 50% in Metros, restaurants and theatres. (Arvind Yadav/ Hindustan Times)

The Delhi government on Sunday announced fresh restrictions, banning most public gatherings and setting limits for attendance at restaurants, theatres, on public transport and functions like weddings and funerals. An order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said the new rules, along with the night curfew, will stay in place till April 30. The authority has banned all social, political, sports, entertainment, academic, cultural and religious gatherings in Delhi.

Also Read: Maharashtra lockdown?: CM Uddhav Thackeray to decide soon

The new order said restaurants, cinema halls and buses will operate with a 50% capacity. Swimming pools will remain shut, except for training of sportsperson for participation in national and international events, and stadiums will be without spectators, it added. All government staff lower than Grade-I will mostly work from home on a rotation basis and private offices also advised to stagger work hours and follow work from home rules.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Delhi imposes new Covid-19 curbs. What allowed, what's not

Men use monkeys to steal money in Delhi, arrested

Delhi records 7,897 fresh Covid-19 cases, positivity rate shoots up

Delhi riots: HC grants bail to two men in murder, conspiracy case

According to the order, all air travellers from Maharashtra will have to get an RT-PCR report not older than 72 hours. If found without an RT-PCR report, such passengers will have to remain in mandatory quarantine for 14 days. However, government functionaries have been exempted if they are asymptomatic.

The Delhi government new restrictions come as the city experiences a surge in Covid-19 cases. Delhi on Saturday recorded 7,897 cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) which took the tally in the Capital to 714,423, according to Delhi government's health bulletin. The city reported the highest number of daily cases on Friday when it reported 8,521 cases.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal earlier on Saturday had said that restrictions will be imposed as lockdown is not an option. He said that the Capital was witnessing the fourth wave of the pandemic. "The last few days have seen a rise in the number of coronavirus cases in the entire country, including Delhi. We need to simultaneously spearhead an aggressive vaccination campaign and also put in place measures that can effectively contain the spread of the virus along with making the hospital management equally effective," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency PTI earlier on Saturday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi coronavirus delhi covid
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid-19 cases in India
Covid vaccine
PM Modi
IPL 2021, MI vs RCB
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Janhvi Kapoor
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP