Delhi announces weekend curfew; malls, gyms shut, home delivery for restaurants

With Covid-19 cases increasing at an alarming pace in Delhi, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced fresh curbs on Thursday. These include a weekend curfew, temporary shutting of all restaurants, malls, gymnasiums, spas and auditoriums, and further reduction in the capacity of cinema halls from 50% to 30%.

Addressing a digital press conference, Kejriwal said the government will impose weekend curfews starting this Saturday during which only essential services will be allowed. This means everything other than shops dealing with essential items, such as medicines and groceries, will be shut. Weddings, however, will be exempted but such families will have to get curfew passes by the district or police authorities. The same will be applicable for other permitted activities.

Apart from the weekend curfew, Kejriwal said malls, gyms, spas and auditoriums will be asked to remain shut. Dine-in services in restaurants will also be shut and only home delivery of food will be allowed. These places will be shut on all days until further orders.

Kejriwal’s announcement came an hour after he met Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal to discuss the city’s Covid-19 situation, as the positivity rate spiked to 15.92 % on Wednesday, a sharp rise from 13.14 % on Tuesday. It is further projected to touch 20% soon in the city.

On Wednesday, Delhi reported 17,282 fresh cases, the highest single-day spike the national Capital had seen so far. The number of daily Covid deaths has also been increasing with 104 deaths on Wednesday alone.

Kejriwal said Delhi is not facing a shortage of Covid beds and urged people not to be choosy about hospitals in this time of crisis. “Even now there are at least 5,000 beds vacant in the city for Covid treatment. I request you all not to be choosy about the hospital you want to get your Covid-19 positive patient admitted to. If you do this, it will create a problem for us,” he said.

“Our priority is to get Covid patients admitted in some hospital or the other, wherever a bed is available. We are also trying to increase oxygen beds further so that people can get treatment at the right time,” Kejriwal said.

The chief minister said weekly markets will operate in a regulated manner, which means only one weekly market per day per zone will be allowed. A senior official who attended the meeting said the L-G has suggested that such weekly markets be shifted to open playgrounds in schools so that enforcement agencies can ensure Covid-19 protocols are strictly followed.

The official said that markets such as Khan Market, Connaught Place, Sarojini Nagar market and so on will not be shut on weekdays. The same is for public spaces such as parks and tourist spots such as Qutub Minar or India Gate.

“The night curfew will continue. As of now, there is no restriction on regular markets, other than weekly markets, or public places. But there will be stricter enforcement and people will be prosecuted if Covid-19 protocol of wearing a mask or maintaining social distancing are not followed,” the official said.