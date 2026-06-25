The Delhi government on Wednesday approved road-strengthening projects worth ₹657.99 crore to upgrade 270.63 kilometres of roads across the national capital, officials said.

Delhi approves ₹658 cr road upgrade plan; clears Ambedkar univ project

The proposal was cleared by the expenditure finance committee, chaired by chief minister Rekha Gupta. Officials said the initiative will improve the condition of key roads across east, north and south Delhi while bringing road infrastructure in line with modern standards. The government aims to complete the road-strengthening programme by October.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

According to Gupta, ₹147.08 crore will be spent on strengthening 58.29 km of roads in the east maintenance zone, ₹247.31 crore on 104.42 km in the north maintenance zone, and ₹263.61 crore on 107.92 km in the south maintenance zone.

The works will be executed on a zone-wise basis to encourage participation from reputed road construction firms and ensure the use of modern machinery and advanced technologies.

The project includes cold milling to remove damaged road surfaces, laying dense bituminous macadam (DBM) as a strengthening base layer, and bituminous concrete (BC) as the final road surface, officials said. Other components include tack coat application to improve bonding between road layers, fresh road markings, installation of road safety furniture such as signboards and reflectors, and construction of kerb channels and drainage systems.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} Gupta said Delhi is adopting a zone-wise composite tendering system for the first time, replacing the conventional road-wise tendering model. The move is expected to improve project execution, monitoring and quality control. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said Delhi is adopting a zone-wise composite tendering system for the first time, replacing the conventional road-wise tendering model. The move is expected to improve project execution, monitoring and quality control. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

All projects will carry a five-year defect liability period (DLP), under which any pothole that develops must be repaired within 48 hours. Progress will be monitored through the GSDL/DPMG portal, with geo-tagged photographs uploaded before, during and after construction, officials said.

Independent quality audits will be conducted by CSIR-Central Road Research Institute and the School of Planning and Architecture.

In another major decision, the expenditure finance committee approved the construction of a new state-of-the-art campus for Dr BR Ambedkar University Delhi at Dheerpur in north Delhi.

The project, estimated to cost ₹1,668 crore, is aimed at expanding access to quality, modern and future-ready higher education in the national capital. Officials said the campus will provide world-class academic infrastructure and learning facilities for thousands of students.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Spread across nearly 20 hectares (50 acres), the campus will be developed in phases and is expected to eventually accommodate around 8,000 students. The first phase will create academic facilities for 5,400 students. The project also includes hostel accommodation for 840 students and residential facilities for faculty and staff.

The proposed campus will feature modern academic blocks, a central library, administrative buildings, student amenities, a 2,500-seat auditorium, sports infrastructure and parking facilities. It is being designed to offer a contemporary, inclusive and future-oriented learning environment.

CM Gupta said the campus will be developed in line with a GRIHA 5-Star Rating and will incorporate renewable energy solutions, including solar and geothermal energy. She added that the project has already received key statutory clearances, including approvals from the Delhi Urban Art Commission and the Delhi Fire Service, which are expected to facilitate smooth implementation.