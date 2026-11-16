Delhi AQI improves by 77 points but respite to be short-lived

The Capital on Sunday recorded an improvement of 77 points in the 24-hour average air quality index (AQI), as it entered the “poor” from the “very poor” category a day earlier as higher wind speeds and the presence of a western disturbance helped dispersion of pollutants. However, experts said the relief will be short-lived and the AQI is expected to slide back to “very poor” in the coming days.

A view of clear sky at Humayun's Tomb on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

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The 24-hour average AQI on Sunday was 290, according to the 4pm Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB). On Saturday, it was 367.

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In the morning, the city’s air quality stood in the “very poor” category, with an AQI reading of 350 from the city’s continuous ambient air quality monitoring systems (CAAQMS) according to the Sameer app. But it continued to improve through the day reading at 250 by 8pm and 222 by 11pm.

The improvement comes after four continuous days of ”very poor” air. It was the biggest fall in a day since October 30 when heavy rains dispersed pollutants and the AQI improved to 60 (satisfactory), and the cleanest air since November 1 when it was 261.

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{{^usCountry}} According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the Central Pollution Control Board’s (CPCB), an AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 to 100 “satisfactory”, 101 to 200 ‘moderate’, 201 to 300 ‘poor’, 301 to 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 to 500 ‘severe’. {{/usCountry}}

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While Delhi has seen a series of “very poor” air quality days during the month due to factors like widespread use of firecrackers, increase in stubble burning as well as local pollution sources, experts have attributed the improvement on Sunday to increased wind speed and western disturbance aiding the dispersion of pollutants. The 24-hour average AQI was recorded at 373 on Friday and 350 on Thursday. Of the first 15 days this month, AQI remained in the “very poor” category for 12 days.

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The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that very light rain and drizzle occurred at many places over Delhi during the past 24 hours and south westerly winds prevailed with speed reaching 10-15 kmph.

It was the biggest fall in a day since October 30 when heavy rains dispersed pollutants and the AQI improved to 60 (satisfactory), and the cleanest air since November 1 when it was 261.

Also Read | AQI of 387 in India would be nearly 1,500 in US and 10 in UK. Why the range is so wide

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Above normal warm nights

Monitoring stations record varying air quality

Of the 58 air quality monitoring stations that recorded data on Sunday, nine reported “very poor” air quality, 48 were in the “poor” zone and one fell in the “moderate” category. The NSIT Dwarka monitoring station recorded the worst AQI at 354, followed by Jaffarpur at 329 and Narela at 324. PM10, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), was reported as the dominant pollutant in Delhi’s air.

Forecast points to a return to very poor air quality

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The Air Quality Early Warning System has forecast that Delhi’s air quality is likely to remain in the “poor” category on November 16 before deteriorating to “very poor” from November 17. The city is likely to continue experiencing “very poor” air quality over the following six days, it said.

In a post on X, meteorologist Navdeep Dahiya said the AQI will increase in Delhi NCR. “As soon we entered night and winds slow down, temperature inversion effect along with fresh emissions have started to concentrate in SW Punjab and Haryana taking AQI to 400 - 800 range already. At 9pm, Delhi NCR is in better range. However as wind flow is from north west, AQI is expected to worsen to a range of 300-350 or even higher,” he wrote in the post.

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Also Read | Air purifier sales surge across country as Delhi-NCR AQI deteriorates

Warmest start to Nov in 10 yrs

Meanwhile, the national capital recorded a relatively warmer night , with the minimum temperature being logged at 18.6°C — 5.1 degrees above normal and 2.2 degreeshigh from Saturday’s 16.4°C.

The average minimum temperature of the first 15 days of November is the second highest over the last decade after 2024. According to data by IMD, Delhi’s average minimum temperature of first 15 days of the month in 2025 was 13.19°C, while it was 17.33°C in 2024; 14.53°C in 2023; 15.67°C in 2022; 13.34°C in 2021; 11.29°C in 2020; 16.04°C in 2018; 14.56°C in 2017 and 13.65°C in 2016.

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The maximum temperature was recorded at 29.4°C on Sunday.