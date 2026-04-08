New Delhi, Police are planning to retrace the entire route taken by the man accused of breaching the Delhi Assembly security, to reconstruct his movements before he rammed his SUV through a VIP gate and entered the premises, sources said on Wednesday. Delhi Assembly breach: Police to retrace accused's route, hunt for missing phone; probe expands

Sarabjeet Singh, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Pilibhit, who was arrested hours after the incident on Monday, allegedly wished to seek attention of the police officers over the matter of his missing nephew.

According to sources, investigators intend to take Singh to multiple locations where he had halted during his journey to the national capital in a bid to piece together a detailed sequence of events leading up to the incident.

The move comes as part of an intensified probe aimed at verifying his claims and establishing whether he had any assistance or prior reconnaissance before entering the high-security zone.

Police have also learnt that Singh allegedly destroyed or discarded one of his mobile phones while entering Delhi. Efforts are underway to trace the missing device, which investigators suspect may contain crucial evidence, including details of possible contacts and communications.

"Teams have been deployed to locate the phone, with the team attempting to ascertain whether Singh was in touch with anyone during his journey or if the act was premeditated," the source said.

The investigating officer has sought 10 days of police custody of the accused to carry out a detailed probe into the entire case, including tracking his movements across Uttar Pradesh and Punjab, identifying any associates and examining the possibility of a larger conspiracy.

The plea filed by the police stated that his mobile phone is believed to contain incriminating material and may have been thrown somewhere in Haryana. It also highlighted the need to investigate Singh's conduct inside the assembly complex, including how he accessed a restricted area, entered a VIP vehicle and left a bouquet inside.

Police are also examining a possible terror angle in the case, adding that all aspects are being probed to rule out any security threat or organised involvement.

The fresh developments come a day after Delhi Police suspended two personnel of its security unit.

"On the basis of prima facie findings, a sub-inspector and an assistant sub-inspector of the security unit of the Delhi Police have been put under suspension in connection with the Vidhan Sabha incident," an official statement said. Further enquiry into the matter is underway, it added.

Sources said that a joint security review meeting held behind closed doors at the assembly also recommended a series of measures to strengthen the security apparatus.

These include conducting regular monthly mock drills and installing an integrated alarm system with centralised control to ensure a swift and coordinated response in case of emergencies. Sources said the proposed steps aim to plug gaps exposed during the breach and enhance preparedness against similar incidents in the future.

The investigation so far has revealed that Singh, 37, had come to Delhi in search of his missing nephew and was distressed over the situation. He allegedly sought to draw the attention of authorities through the act.

"Singh was arrested on Monday, hours after he drove an SUV into the Delhi Assembly premises. He breached security by crashing through gate number 2, designated as a VIP entry point, and exited the complex after leaving a bouquet and a garland inside the car of the speaker," a police officer had said.

The vehicle used in the incident had been purchased by the accused in February. According to police, Singh's nephew, Harman, a B Tech student living in west Delhi, has been missing since April 1, with his last known location traced to Anandpur Sahib in Punjab.

Police said further investigation into both the breach and the missing person case is ongoing.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.