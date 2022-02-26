Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi assembly budget session from March 23 to 29

Published on Feb 26, 2022 06:21 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

The budget session of the Delhi assembly will be held from March 23-29, senior government officials said on Friday.

The dates were decided at a Delhi cabinet meeting, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, on Thursday. The annual budget for 2022-23 will have a road map for the city’s economic progress and create job opportunities, deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, who also holds the charge of finance department, had said last week.

The government had earlier received over 5,700 suggestions from the public -- ranging from creation of a new special economic zone, developing the city as an IT hub and upskilling of workers, among others -- for the budget.

“The economy of Delhi has slowed down due to demonetisation and the Covid-19 pandemic. Due to the prolonged lockdown, businesses have come to a standstill,” Sisodia had said earlier. 

