Delhi Assembly revokes BJP MLA Jitendra Mahajan’s suspension

After the session began, leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri moved a motion requesting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to revoke the suspension
Jitendra Mahajan, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rohtas Nagar, was suspended from the assembly in December allegedly for disrupting the proceedings of the House. (AFP File)
Published on Jan 03, 2022 11:16 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Delhi Assembly on Monday revoked the suspension of Jitendra Mahajan, the Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Rohtas Nagar, who was suspended from the assembly in December allegedly for disrupting the proceedings of the House.

After the session began, leader of Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri moved a motion requesting Speaker Ram Niwas Goel to revoke the suspension. The suspension was revoked after a voice vote in favour of the motion.

