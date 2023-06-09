Notice to Delhi IAS officer on ‘fake’ caste papers

The committee on the welfare of other backward classes (OBCs) of the Delhi assembly has summoned on June 12 special services secretary YVVJ Rajasekhar in connection withallegations of furnishing alleged “fake” caste certificates, officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Rajasekhar has been in the eye of the storm since May 13, when services minister Saurabh Bharadwaj divested him of all duties. (ANI)

The notice was issued in the wake of a complaint the committee received from a Delhi government officer, AV Premnath, on June 2.

Earlier, the IAS officer, who is at loggerheads with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on issues related to vigilance department, was summoned on Friday by the scheduled caste and scheduled tribes welfare committee in connection to allegations of misbehaving and using casteist remarks against a man.

After receiving the June 6 summons, Rajasekhar sought two weeks’ time to ascertain the records and appear with all facts related to the allegation. In a letter to the assembly, Rajasekhar also said that services matters are outside the preview of the assembly.

“The complaint against me is far from truth, biased,” Rajasekhkar said, requesting the committee to get a version of the complaint on an affidavit.

The officer has rejected the charges as baseless and since been reinstated.

