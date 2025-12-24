The Delhi Legislative Assembly will hold its Winter Session from January 5 to 8, during which the House will function entirely on digital platforms for the first time, officials said. Announcing the dates on Tuesday, chief minister Rekha Gupta said that the government will discuss issues related to public welfare and can extend the dates, if required. Delhi Assembly’s winter session from January 5 to 8

Speaker Vijender Gupta said that all questions, notices and legislative business between the Assembly secretariat and departments of the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will be conducted through the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA). Officials from across 40 departments have undergone training on submitting replies, tabling bills and handling legislative procedures through the platform.

Addressing senior officers, the Speaker flagged concerns over the quality and timeliness of departmental responses to audit observations. “Incomplete or informal replies to audit comments are creating difficulties in follow-up and affecting the functioning of the Public Accounts Committee. The introduction of the Audit Para Monitoring System (APMS) is aimed at strengthening transparency, procedural discipline and accountability in audit processes,” Gupta said.

The speaker added that the APMS is now fully operational within the government, making Delhi one of the first states to implement a real-time audit monitoring portal of this scale. While reviewing the status of audit compliance on the portal, Gupta said that 142 audit paragraphs had been uploaded by departments, but only 30 Action Taken Notes had been submitted so far. He further underlined the need for timely and complete responses to enable the PAC to carry out its mandate effectively.

All departments have been instructed to submit properly formatted and comprehensive replies within three weeks. The Assembly secretariat has been asked to circulate uniform guidelines detailing the prescribed format, signing authority and the manner in which individual audit observations must be addressed. He also directed that a detailed demonstration of the APMS be organised to familiarise officers at all levels with the system.

Sources said the government is preparing to table some long-pending Comptroller and Auditor General reports during the session. BJP members are likely to raise the issue of former chief minister Arvind Kejriwal’s continued absence in connection with the ‘Phasi Ghar’ matter, while the opposition plans to question the government on air and water pollution.

Officials said the session will mark a significant administrative shift, with all legislative work being conducted through NeVA.