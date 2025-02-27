Menu Explore
Delhi assembly session: BJP MLA draws attention towards broken Bhagat Singh statue

ByAlok K N Mishra
Feb 27, 2025 11:44 AM IST

Malviya Nagar MLA Satish Upadhyay accused AAP of “pretending” to respect Bhagat Singh, saying that “if they truly cared, the statue would have been restored long back”.

Malviya Nagar BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay on Thursday drew the attention of the Delhi Assembly towards the broken statue of national icon Bhagat Singh at the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Park in his constituency, and said the restoration of the statue should be done as soon as possible.

MLAs attend the first session of the eighth Delhi legislative assembly in New Delhi earlier this week. (DelhiAssemblyTelevision)
MLAs attend the first session of the eighth Delhi legislative assembly in New Delhi earlier this week. (DelhiAssemblyTelevision)

“The statue has been lying broken for three years. It was repaired for all this while. If Kejriwal and his party truly respected India’s martyrs, they would have fixed this statue. A statue of Bhagat Singh was also vandalized in Mehrauli, but that too was not repaired. I have got the statue covered and directed officials to restore the statue as soon as possible,” Upadhyay said while speaking under Rule 54 (Calling Attention) in Delhi Assembly on Thursday soon after the session began at 11am.

Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the restoration will be done on a priority basis.

Upadhyay accused AAP of “pretending” to respect Bhagat Singh, saying that “if they truly cared, the statue would have been restored long back”.

