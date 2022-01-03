Delhi assembly to convene 2-day special session from today

The Delhi assembly will convene a special session on Monday, which is scheduled to last until Tuesday, unless extended further by the Speaker, the government said on Sunday.

“Hon’ble members are informed that the fourth part of the second session of Seventh Legislative Assembly of the National Capital Territory of Delhi will commence on Monday, January 3, 2022, at 11am in the Assembly Hall,” a bulletin issued by the Assembly secretariat said.

Though the sessions have been tentatively fixed for January 3 and 4, the bulletin said the session may be extended if required.

Two bills--one related to the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee and another related to specialised schools--are on the agenda, said assembly officials.

On December 20, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the Delhi cabinet approved the setting up of a Delhi Teachers’ University and that a bill on it will be placed before the assembly in the coming session.

In view of the Covid threat, officials said assembly members will be required to wear a face mask and practice social distancing. “They will sit according to a plan to ensure proper physical distance between them,” the bulletin said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the opposition will seek answers from the government on the rising cases of Covid-19 in Delhi. “We will also raise questions on public transport and the newly implemented liquor policy,” he said.