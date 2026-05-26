New Delhi, A publication compiling the proceedings of 407 sittings of the Central Legislative Assembly spanning 1924 to 1930, along with the first quarterly magazine of the Delhi Assembly 'Vidhan Chetna', will be unveiled later this week, officials said on Tuesday.

Delhi Assembly to unveil 89 volumes on proceedings of British era Central Legislative Assembly

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The 89-volume publication on the proceedings of the British era Central Legislative Assembly and the quarterly magazine will be released at a function on May 28, in presence of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Union Parliamentary Affairs minister Kiren Rijiju, according to a statement issued by the Delhi Assembly secretariat.

The statement said the systematic compilation and publication of all 407 sittings of the Central Legislative Assembly from 30 January 1924 to 18 July 1930 represents a significant effort by Delhi Assembly secretariat to preserve the foundational record of India's parliamentary history.

Prepared under the guidance of Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta, the publication brings together the complete proceedings of the Central Legislative Assembly across 32,376 pages.

Preserved in their original form, the volumes document several important debates of the period and include thousands of speeches delivered by figures such as Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya, Pandit Motilal Nehru, Lala Lajpat Rai, Bipin Chandra Pal, Madhav Shrihari Aney, Ghanshyam Das Birla and others.

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{{^usCountry}} The publication also highlights the contribution of Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The publication also highlights the contribution of Vithalbhai Patel, the first Indian President of the Central Legislative Assembly, the statement said. {{/usCountry}}

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For much of the past century, these proceedings remained confined to limited archival collections and were seldom available for sustained public or scholarly engagement, it added.

The first edition of 'Vidhan Chetna' will feature articles by the parliamentarians, constitutional experts, legislators among others, besides reports on events and programmes organised at the Assembly.

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