New Delhi, A day after a woman's decomposing body was found inside a bed box in a Delhi flat, police on Saturday said they have arrested two people, including the flat’s owner. Delhi bed box murder: Flat owner among 2 held, husband absconding

Those arrested were identified as flat owner Vivekanand Mishra and Abhay Kumar Jha alias Sonu , they said, adding that the woman’s husband, Ashish Kumar is absconding.

Giving details about the case, a police source said Anju alias Anjali lived with her husband in Delhi. A few days ago, she saw the three men in a compromising position, following which she left home and went to her parent’s house in Punjab’s Ludhiana.

On March 21, Ashish went to Ludhiana and brought Anju back to Delhi. Two days later, on March 23 the three men killed Anju, stuffed her body inside a bed box at Mishra’s flat and fled to Jaipur where they stayed at the house of Jha’s cousin, the police said.

Call Detail Record analysis confirmed that all three accused had travelled together to Jaipur on March 23, they said, adding that Mishra returned to Delhi the next day, while Abhay and Ashish went to Bihar.

As the three men were trying to figure out ways to dispose of the body, Vivek Vihar Police Station on March 28 received a PCR call regarding a foul smell emanating from a DDA flat in Satyam Enclave, they said.

"Upon arrival, police found the house locked from the outside with traces of blood near the back door," Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Gautam said.

After entering the flat, they discovered Anju’s decomposed body, wrapped in a blanket and concealed in a bag, inside the storage compartment of a bed, he added.

Police immediately tracked down the house owner, Mishra and arrested him from Anand Vihar’s Surajmal Park as he was attempting to flee, a senior police official said.

During interrogation, Mishra revealed the involvement of Jha, a driver from Bihar’s Supaul, and Anju’s husband Ashish, he said.

Mishra told police that on March 28, Jha arrived in Delhi to help him dispose of the body and checked into a hotel in Paharganj. However, after learning about Mishra’s arrest, he boarded the Magadh Express in an attempt to flee to Bihar but was nabbed at Aligarh Railway Station with the help of Government Railway Police , he said.

The police are now searching for Ashish. A case has been registered as further probe is underway, the police said.

Anju was married to Bihar native Ashish Kumar and they have a four-year-old daughter, they said.

