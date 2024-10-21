Delhi: BJP, AAP spar on renovation cost at 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) sparred on Sunday over the alleged spending of large amounts on renovation and addition of fixtures at the 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow until recently occupied by then CM Arvind Kejriwal, with the former citing a purported PWD inventory list and the latter saying the central government could keep the house if it desired. 6, Flagstaff Road in Civil Lines in New Delhi. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva claimed the inventory list showed why Kejriwal and Delhi CM Atishi wanted to keep the bungalow out of public view. “The chief minister’s residence should indeed be well-maintained with modern amenities, but indulging in luxury at the expense of public funds is deplorable...The inventory list reveals that the fully air-conditioned, glass palace-like bungalow has expensive curtains, sofas and other appliances,” Sachdeva said. The purported list released by BJP cited 19 items/sections with a combined cost of around ₹24 crore.

The agency did not independently verify or comment on the list being cited by the BJP.

The AAP did not issue an official statement, but party officials said the purported list was fabricated while CM Atishi reiterated her stand.

Responding to a query regarding allegations on inventory in a separate press conference on pollution, Atishi said, “I had said this earlier. If the BJP-led central government does not want to allot the CM house to Delhi’s CM, they can keep it. They can give it to any BJP leader. We are here to serve people of Delhi. We have nothing to do with bungalows and cars... we will work for people of Delhi even if we have to operate from the street. We live in the hearts of the people of Delhi. If they don’t want to give the CM house to the CM, we could not care less.”