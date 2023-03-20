Delhi BJP MLAs used fake Yamuna samples for protest to spread panic: speaker

Delhi assembly speaker Ram Niwas Goel on Monday said Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lawmakers carried bottles of drinking water “mixed with black substances” to make it look dirty for their protest in January over pollution in the Yamuna as part of an attempt to create panic among the people.

BJP lawmakers in January held a protest outside the assembly over pollution in the Yamuna. (Twitter)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He said Delhi Jal Board tested the samples of the water the lawmakers carried and found they were not from the Yumana while referring the matter to the Privilege Committee of the House for action.

“The bottles BJP legislators carried were of drinking water mixed with black substances to make it look dirty. It was an attempt to create panic among the people of Delhi,” Goel said and triggered an uproar in the House.

Leader of the Opposition Ramvir Singh Bidhuri rejected the charges and protested against Goel’s remarks.

The ruckus was sparked ahead of the presentation of the Economic Survey and the annual Budget. This will be the first time that Manish Sisodia will not be presenting the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government’s Budget since 2015 when the party stormed to power in Delhi.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Sisodia resigned after he was arrested last month in connection with a probe into alleged irregularities in the implementation of Delhi excise policy 2021-22. The arrest escalated tensions between the BJP-led Union government and Delhi’s ruling AAP.

BJP lawmakers in January held a protest outside the assembly over pollution in the Yamuna carrying bottles with ‘’heavily polluted” water.

Bidhuri then said the supply of dirty water from Yamuna was harming the health of the people, causing cancer and damaging kidney and liver as well as leading to other ailments even as the Union government provided Delhi ₹2,500 crore for cleaning it.

He questioned chief minister Arvind Kejriwal about the funds while claiming the Yamuna has been polluted 200% more over his eight-year rule.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}