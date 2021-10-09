Delhi BJP MP Manoj Tiwari to take out rath yatra against Chhath Puja ban

Northeast Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari is going to start a rath yatra from Saturday seeking feedback from the Purvanchal community on the ban on Chhath Puja celebrations in the national capital. He criticised chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for banning the celebrations a month in advance and said the move has hurt the community.

Tiwari, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)’s prominent Purvanchali face, said, “The ban on the Chhath Puja celebrations has hurt the community. When Dussehra and Ramlila celebrations are allowed, weekly markets are open, why is just Chhath Puja banned? I’ll go to residential neighbourhoods where Purvanchalis reside in large numbers and ask for their feedback on the government decision.”

Responding to the BJP and Tiwari’s comments, CM Kejriwal said the decision to ban festivities was taken for the welfare and safety of the people and the opposition party was resorting to dirty politics. “I have said this earlier as well, we want people to celebrate all festivals. But for Chhath Puja, people will have to step into water. If even one Covid infected person enters the water, then the entire water will get infected. It can result in a fast spread of the disease. It is due to this reason, we have taken this step ( of banning festivities). I’m sure people will understand this. They will also understand that the opposition is doing dirty politics.”

In a recent order, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority banned Chhath Puja celebrations while allowing Ramlila and Dussehra, Durga Puja celebrations, though with restrictions.

Chhath Puja, a three-day festival, will be celebrated between November 8-10 this year. It is the most popular festival in Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and parts of Madhya Pradesh. There is a significant presence of the Purvanchal community in Delhi as well.

In the past decade, the community has become politically significant as it plays a decisive role in elections.

The former Delhi BJP chief said he will start the rath yatra from Sonia Vihar in Karawal Nagar, which has a large Purvanchali population. He also questioned the timing of the decision. “Why was the decision to ban Chhath celebrations taken over a month in advance?” he said while addressing a press conference.

Abhay Verma, Delhi BJP chief spokesperson, said last year, too, the Chhath celebrations were banned in Delhi while they were allowed in Bihar and eastern Uttar Pradesh. “The government should explain the reason behind the decision. Unlike last year, this time around, people are vaccinated. All we ask is that the government allow the celebrations in accordance with Covid protocols,” he said.

Verma said the rath yatra will be taken out in all seven parliamentary constituencies.