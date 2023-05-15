Barring a few, all clear first Delhi state board exam

The results for the first-ever board exams conducted by the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) announced on Monday revealed that 99.49% of the 1,574 students cleared their Class 10 exams, and 99.25% of the 662 students passed their Class 12 exams.

Delhi education minister Atishi announced the results on Monday. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

These exams were held across 20 of the 30 schools currently affiliated with DBSE, which was launched by the Delhi government in 2021. In the Class 10 category, six students achieved the highest-grade point of seven, and in Class 12, thirteen students reached this top score, said officials.

Education minister Atishi, while announcing the results in a press conference on Monday, claimed that it was “a historic day for this country’s education system” and that “DBSE has established a new benchmark for the country’s education system”.

The outcome was compiled based on continuous evaluation throughout the year, said officials familiar with the matter.

However, Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Virendra Sachdeva said the continuous evaluation process is not new and has previously been tried by CBSE (Central Board of Secondary Education). According to Sachdeva, CBSE board exams prepare students for competitions, which the Delhi government has denied students.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Atishi said DBSE was distinct from other state boards because DBSE exams did not rely solely on rote learning. “Each subject has its assessment criteria, which include subject understanding, investigative techniques, and communication skills. In addition, students are given case studies based on the chapters and are expected to provide solutions,” said Atishi.

In a statement, DBSE said, “To ensure that students are treated equally with students from other boards during admission to higher education institutions, percentage equivalence was established using standardised procedures.”

According to officials, DBSE divided the academic year into two terms, and in each term, the student’s performance was evaluated and reported on using subject-specific criteria. According to officials involved in the assessment, achievement levels based on internal assessments and term-end assessments were combined to determine a student’s final grade point in a subject.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Secondary Certificate Assessment (SCA) was given to students in class 10 over two terms. The exam was taken by 1,594 students in class 10 from 20 Schools of Specialised Excellence (SOSE). Students who took the Class 10 exam had six foundational subjects (English, Hindi, Maths, Science, Social Science, and Entrepreneurial Mindset and Digital Design).

SOSEs offer specialised education to Classes 9 to 12 students in four domains — science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM), humanities, performing and visual arts, and high-end 21st-century skills.

At least 600 students from eight SOSE registered for the Senior Secondary Certificate Assessment (SSCA) and DBSE held exams in the STEM stream for Class 12. Students’ learning achievements are reported on a seven-point scale in SCA and SSCA, with grade point being the highest-grade point, said officials.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}