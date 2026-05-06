New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man allegedly involved in the murder of a national-level boxer in outer Delhi last year, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi boxer's murder: Accused held after evading arrest for 8 months

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The accused, identified as Sumit Rana alias Chhotu , was arrested from Adarsh Nagar after evading arrest for more than eight months in connection with the killing of boxer Vikas Dagar, alias Bhinda, he said.

"Rana is a member of the Sonu gang, also known as the 'thekedar gang'. He was wanted in a case registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station on July 30, 2025," the police officer said.

According to the police, Vikas Bhinda, a national-level champion and resident of Nangli Sakrawati in Najafgarh, was shot dead on July 29, 2025, by assailants allegedly acting on a pre-planned conspiracy stemming from an old rivalry.

Four accused Vikas Dahiya, alias Sonu Thekedar, Akash Gahlot, Krishan and Sumit Rana were involved in the attack in Baba Haridas Nagar area.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said Sonu allegedly opened fire at the boxer, who sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. After the attack, all the accused fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said Sonu allegedly opened fire at the boxer, who sustained multiple bullet injuries and died on the spot. After the attack, all the accused fled the spot. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} "During the investigation, Akash was arrested by the local police, while the remaining accused absconded and were later declared proclaimed offenders by a Delhi court on October 18, 2025," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "During the investigation, Akash was arrested by the local police, while the remaining accused absconded and were later declared proclaimed offenders by a Delhi court on October 18, 2025," the officer said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} On April 12 this year, the Crime Branch arrested gang leader Sonu Thekedar from Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On April 12 this year, the Crime Branch arrested gang leader Sonu Thekedar from Chandigarh. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Police then traced Rana to Punjab's Zikarpur, but he escaped from there before the raid was conducted. The Crime Branch then got a tip-off and arrested Rana in Adarsh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police then traced Rana to Punjab's Zikarpur, but he escaped from there before the raid was conducted. The Crime Branch then got a tip-off and arrested Rana in Adarsh Nagar. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} During interrogation, Rana allegedly admitted to his role in the conspiracy and told police that he had been frequently changing hideouts across different states with the help of associates to evade arrest. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} During interrogation, Rana allegedly admitted to his role in the conspiracy and told police that he had been frequently changing hideouts across different states with the help of associates to evade arrest. {{/usCountry}}

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Police said Rana is a diploma holder in hotel management and had studied and worked in Malaysia between 2016 and 2021 before shifting to Dubai, where he started a trading company.

He returned to Delhi in July 2025 and allegedly joined hands with his cousin, Sonu Thekedar, to establish dominance in the area and extort local businessmen, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

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