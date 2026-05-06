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Delhi boxer's murder: Accused held after evading arrest for 8 months

Delhi boxer's murder: Accused held after evading arrest for 8 months

Published on: May 06, 2026 03:59 pm IST
PTI |
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New Delhi, The Delhi Police has arrested a 38-year-old man allegedly involved in the murder of a national-level boxer in outer Delhi last year, an official said on Wednesday.

Delhi boxer's murder: Accused held after evading arrest for 8 months

The accused, identified as Sumit Rana alias Chhotu , was arrested from Adarsh Nagar after evading arrest for more than eight months in connection with the killing of boxer Vikas Dagar, alias Bhinda, he said.

"Rana is a member of the Sonu gang, also known as the 'thekedar gang'. He was wanted in a case registered at Baba Haridas Nagar police station on July 30, 2025," the police officer said.

According to the police, Vikas Bhinda, a national-level champion and resident of Nangli Sakrawati in Najafgarh, was shot dead on July 29, 2025, by assailants allegedly acting on a pre-planned conspiracy stemming from an old rivalry.

Four accused Vikas Dahiya, alias Sonu Thekedar, Akash Gahlot, Krishan and Sumit Rana were involved in the attack in Baba Haridas Nagar area.

Police said Rana is a diploma holder in hotel management and had studied and worked in Malaysia between 2016 and 2021 before shifting to Dubai, where he started a trading company.

He returned to Delhi in July 2025 and allegedly joined hands with his cousin, Sonu Thekedar, to establish dominance in the area and extort local businessmen, police said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

 
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Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
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