Delhi boy,16, 'sodomised' by five multiple times over years; probe on

A 16-year-old boy was allegedly sodomised multiple times over the last few years by five boys from his neighbourhood in north Delhi's Civil Lines area, reported news agency PTI citing police on Saturday. A senior police official said the Civil Lines police station received information about the sexual assault on a boy by five people on Friday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also Read| 4 booked for kidnapping, sodomising 22-year-old Karnal man

Acting on inputs, the police reached the victim’s house along with the Crisis Intervention Centre (CIC) counsellors and inquired about the matter. The victim confirmed the sexual assault and filed a written complaint along with his mother against the five boys for sodomising him multiple times over the last few years.

The accused have been living in his neighbourhood for the last few years, deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi told PTI.

The victim's medical examination was conducted and a case under section 4 of the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act along with section 377 (unnatural offences) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Further investigation is underway to nab the five accused, police added.

(With inputs from agencies)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON