4 booked for kidnapping, sodomising 22-year-old Karnal man

Four people have been booked for allegedly kidnapping and sodomising a 22-year-old man in a village under the Indri police station of the Karnal district.

The police said the victim has filed a police complaint alleging that the incident took place on January 24. He alleged that the accused had made the video of the incident and threatened to share it on social media.

On his complaint, the police have booked four persons under Sections 342, 365, 377, 379-B and 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and started an investigation.

As per the complaint, the victim was going to his shop on January 24 when the accused took him to a sugarcane field and allegedly sodomised him and also recorded the video of the incident. He also alleged that the accused thrashed him and snatched ₹5,000 from him.

The police said due to fear he could not disclose the incident to anyone but the matter came to light when his video went viral and reached his family. Later, he filed a police complaint.

Karnal SP Ganga Ram Punia said that as per the statement of the victim, a case has been registered against the accused and an investigation is on. He said the medical examination of the victim will be done and the accused will be arrested soon.