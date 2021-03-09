Delhi Budget 2021: Allocation for urban infra up, govt to work on decongestion

The Delhi government has proposed an allocation of ₹5,328 crore for housing and urban development, an increase of ₹1,605 crore from last year, in its budget for 2021-22. Delhi’s finance minister Manish Sisodia also reiterated his government’s commitment to decongest the city, especially the busy Ashram intersection, and listed out proposals for various roads infrastructure projects while presenting the budget.

The Delhi government has been working on providing water and sewer pipeline connections in 1,797 unauthorised colonies in the Capital. Sisodia said that 79% of the 1,797 unauthorised colonies have water and sewer pipeline connections now and work is being carried out to cover all the colonies in the financial year 2021-22.

For providing water and sewer pipeline connections in unauthorised colonies, Sisodia proposed an allocation of ₹1,550 crore in the budget for 2021-22. While presenting the budget, Sisodia said, “The government has provided water and sewer pipelines in 1,343 unauthorised colonies out of 1,797 colonies.”

The government has planned in-situ redevelopment of slums.

In the 2020-21 budget, the Delhi government allocated ₹3,723 crore for housing and urban development.

As part of its initiative to decongest the city, the Delhi government has proposed to allocate nearly ₹600 crore, including ₹85 crore just for decongesting Ashram crossing in south Delhi. Delhi’s deputy CM Manish Sisodia announced that several important road projects will be completed within this financial year.

While presenting the budget for the financial year 2021-22, Sisodia said, “The construction work of Ashram underpass will be completed by June this year after which the traffic on Mathura Road (Nizamuddin to Badarpur border) and Ashram crossing will ease out and there will be in reduction in travel time, pollution level and savings of fuel. I propose an outlay of ₹35 crore for this project in 2021-22. The extension of Ashram Flyover to DND Flyover will be completed by December 2021. I propose an outlay of ₹50 crore for this project in 2021-22,” said Sisodia.

For its ambitious plan to beautify and redesign roads in the Capital, the government has proposed to allocate ₹500 crore. “In addition to the seven stretches (announced earlier), all preparations have been made for the beautification of roads of length 500km and it shall be carried out from this year onwards. I propose an outlay of ₹500 crore in the year 2021-22 for the scheme of street scaping and beautification of roads,” said Sisodia.

The construction of two underpass projects at Wazirabad and Azadpur, one pedestrian subway near Gandhi Vihar on the Outer Ring Road and the construction of a bridge on the Najafgarh drain at Basaidarapur will be completed by May 2021, said Sisodia.

The Delhi government’s Public Works Department is working on construction of five new projects in West and North Delhi to address the growing traffic problem in the area.

The Delhi PWD plans to construct an integrated transit corridor between Punjabi Bagh flyover and Raja garden, an integrated transit corridor between Jwala Heri Market Red Light to Jwalapuri Red Light, a comprehensive scheme for Decongestion of Mukarba Chowk, Decongestion of Main Burari Road Junction on Parallel Road at Burari Delhi and construction of Road Over Bridge (ROB)/ Road Under Bridge (RUB) on Railway crossing no. LC-12 on Khera Kalan to Khera Khurd Road to ease congestion.

The government is still working on three ambitious projects, which have been in planning for a long time, to decongest the city. The projects are: the East-West Corridor (elevated and tunnel road between Tikri and Anand Vihar), the North-South Corridor (elevated and tunnel road from the Signature Bridge to the airport) and an outer road running parallel to the Yamuna from the Signature Bridge to Sarai Kale Khan. Sisodia said that the government is waiting for UTTIPEC’s approval.