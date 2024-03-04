 Delhi Budget: AAP government to provide ₹1000 to every woman aged 18 yrs & above | Latest News Delhi - Hindustan Times
Delhi Budget: AAP government to provide 1000 to every woman aged 18 yrs & above

Delhi Budget: AAP government to provide 1000 to every woman aged 18 yrs & above

ByAlok KN Mishra
Mar 04, 2024 12:16 PM IST

Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government will give ₹1,000 each month to every woman above 18 years of age under the Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana

The Aam Aadmi Party-led (AAP) Delhi government will provide 1000 every month to every woman aged 18 years and above under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna, Delhi’s finance minister Atishi announced on Monday.

The budget session of the Delhi assembly which began on 15 February had been extended till March 8. (PTI photo)

The AAP government has allocated 2,000 crore for the scheme, Atishi said while presenting the 2024-25 annual budget.

“Arvind Kejriwal government will give 1,000 each month to every woman above 18 years of age under the Chief Minister Mahila Samman Yojana so that they can meet the small expenses such as buying books,” Atishi said.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government on Monday presented a 76,000 crore budget for the financial year 2024-25 in the legislative assembly, with finance minister Atishi saying that the budget is themed on Ram Rajya which seeks to improve the lives of the people of Delhi.

The minister said that the size of the budget has increased from 30,940 crore in 2014-15 to 76,000 crore.

The budget session of the Delhi assembly which began on 15 February had been extended till March 8.

Monday, March 04, 2024
