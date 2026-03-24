New Delhi, The Delhi government is working towards a "green, sustainable and congestion-free transport system", Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday while presenting a ₹8,374 crore FY27 budget for the transport sector. Delhi Budget FY27: 12,000 electric buses by 2029; ₹8,374 cr for green, congestion-free transport

Last year, the public transport sector attracted ₹12,952 crore.

In a push towards clean energy, the Delhi government has allocated ₹200 crore for the Delhi Electric Vehicle Policy 2.0.

"This allocation of funds is a strong step towards reducing pollution. By combining vehicle purchase and scrapping schemes with charging infrastructure, we will move Delhi towards zero-emission mobility," Gupta said.

To improve public transport, Delhi's EV bus fleet is set to expand from the existing 4,400 to 5,800 by the end of the 2026-27 financial year and the total number of buses to reach 7,500 in the same period, the chief minister added. The overall target is to have 12,000 EV buses plying in Delhi by 2029.

"To support EV charging infrastructure in Delhi, for the year 2026-27, a budget of ₹320 crore has been allocated for charging infrastructure and electrification of other capital infrastructure. We will also take measures to achieve zero-emissions and seamless connectivity through e-bikes, e-autos, e-taxis and Bharat Taxi services," Gupta said.

The Delhi government has also set aside a budget of ₹2,885 crore for Metro Rail expansion projects under DMRC Phase IV and Phase V, and ₹568 crore for the RRTS corridor.

"The government has also approved two additional NaMo Bharat Corridors-Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Panipat-Sonipat corridors. These corridors will improve connectivity in the NCR, reduce pollution and save up to 60 per cent travel time due to fast transport facilities," Gupta added.

The Delhi-Gurugram-SNB RRTS is a high-speed rail corridor connecting Delhi with Haryana and Rajasthan.

To modernise vehicle fitness infrastructure, the Delhi government will establish five new Automatic Testing Stations for which ₹50 crore has been allocated.

"In the year 2026-27, five more ATS will be established at Bawana, Ghazipur, Savda Ghevra, GT Karnal Road and Dichaon Kalan. Work is already ongoing at three stations at Nand Nagri, Burari and Tehkhand for the fitness testing of 6,50,000 commercial vehicles," the chief minister said.

In addition, to make Delhi congestion-free, several feasibility studies will be conducted for which ₹10 crore has been allocated.

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