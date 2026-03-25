Delhi budget: Govt to revive crumbling Town Hall as ‘global heritage centre’

The Delhi government will redevelop the old Town Hall complex in Chandni Chowk into a “global heritage centre” showcasing the capital’s art, culture and cuisine, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said on Tuesday while presenting the budget for 2026-27. The over 160-year-old Town Hall complex, built by the British between 1861 and 1866, has fallen into severe disrepair since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) moved to its current headquarters at the Civic Centre in 2011-12. (HT Archive)

The over 160-year-old Town Hall complex, built by the British between 1861 and 1866, has fallen into severe disrepair since the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) moved to its current headquarters at the Civic Centre in 2011-12.

“There is a building called Town Hall. Many of us are emotionally attached to it. It has been lying in ruins for years and no one is looking after it. We have spoken to the central government and, with its assistance, we will turn the Delhi Town Hall into a global heritage centre,” Gupta said.

She added that the redeveloped complex will serve as a focal point for cultural activities in the city. “The complex will showcase talent, culture, art and cuisine. The redeveloped Town Hall will offer a rich cultural experience to visitors.”

The chief minister said the project aligns with the vision of “One City, One Global Destination”, under which Delhi is to be developed as a world-class cultural hub with improved infrastructure, stronger connectivity and enhanced cultural offerings.

The Town Hall was modelled by the British as a “city centre”, on the lines of civic buildings in Victorian Britain. Completed in 1866, it housed the municipal body for nearly 145 years until operations shifted to the Civic Centre on Minto Road in 2011-12. The building fell out of regular maintenance after the move.

The Durbar Hall, the original meeting chamber, was used for ceremonial receptions and meetings, and also functioned as a ballroom. Additional structures were added between 1937 and 1939, and the Durbar Hall was reconstructed in 1950. A second meeting hall was inaugurated by former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on August 10, 1947, just days before Independence.

This is not the first time a plan has been proposed to redevelop the site. Over the past decade, several proposals to convert the iconic building into a museum, hotel or restaurant have been floated, but none materialised.

In 2024, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed with the Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts for the restoration of artefacts and rare documents in the MCD’s possession for over 160 years. The building’s corridors and Durbar Hall are in a dilapidated condition, with portions of the roof deteriorating, officials said, adding that the structure is in urgent need of repair.