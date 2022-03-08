Delhi budget likely on March 25, LG to address House on March 23

The Delhi government is likely to present the 2022-23 Budget in the Delhi assembly on March 25, two days after lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal begins the Budget session with his address at 11am on March 23.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Thirty minutes after the LG’s departure (on March 23), the sitting of the House shall take place to transact the listed business,” said a bulletin issued by the Delhi assembly on Tuesday. Government officials said the Economic Survey is likely to be presented on March 24.

“The budget is likely to be presented on March 25,” said a senior Delhi government official, who asked not to be named.

The assembly session will commence at 11am every day and continue till it is adjourned for the day.

Officials said members will compulsorily have to show their full Covid-19 vaccination certificate or a Covid-19 test report issued not earlier than 48 hours prior to the commencement of the day’s session.

“In view of the prevailing Covid-19 pandemic situation, members are requested to wear face mask compulsorily. They are also requested to carry and display their identity cards while wearing face masks which would also help in identification in legislative assembly complex,” stated the bulletin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The annual budget for 2022-23 will give a road map for Delhi’s economic progress, especially in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, who holds the finance portfolio, is expected to present the budget.

Last month Delhi cabinet, led by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, gave its approval to call the House to present the budget from March 23. Officials said it is likely to continue till March 29.

HT had in January reported that after the “Deshbhakti Budget” last year, the Delhi government is likely to present a “Swaraj Budget” for the 2022-23 financial year.

The government had also sought suggestions from the public about the areas the Budget should focus on, receiving over 5,700 suggestions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON