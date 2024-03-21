Delhi: 2 killed, 1 critical after building collapses in Kabir Nagar

At least two persons were killed and one injured after a two-storey building collapsed in Delhi's Kabir Nagar in Welcome in the early hours of Thursday. Initial reports claimed that local authorities received a distress call around 2:16am about the building collapse. The first floor of the building was vacant at the time of the incident, while the ground floor was being used for jeans cutting,(ANI)

Three workers were trapped under the debris. Despite the swift response from the rescue teams, two of the workers were declared dead upon arrival at GTB Hospital, the official added.

The deceased have been identified as Arshad, 30, and Tauhid, 20. The third worker, Rehan, 22, was critically injured in the incident, the report added. Rehan is currently under treatment at GTB Hospital, North East DCP Joy Tirkey said.

The owner of the building has been identified as Shahid. Efforts are currently underway to track him and legal action will be taken in the matter, the official said.