Delhi cabinet approves additional allocation of 1,544 crore for Covid-19 management

The Delhi cabinet on Friday approved an additional allocation of ₹1,544 crore for Covid-19 management this financial year as a preventive measure against future waves of the pandemic, a statement from the government has said.

The allocated amount will be invested on multiple aspects of Covid-19 management, which involves tests, laboratories, isolation facilities, hospital beds, intensive care units, ventilators, medicines, and patient care services, said the government.

The government has named the allocation the “emergency Covid response package”. The approval was given in a cabinet meeting, chaired by chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

“(The) Kejriwal government to leave no stone unturned in its battle against Covid-19. Delhi cabinet approved a budget of ₹1,544 crore to bolster health systems. Delhi’s fight against Covid-19 to get stronger; Delhi cCabinet gives nod to state’s own “emergency Covid response package”. This budget will be spent on further enhancing testing and labs, procuring supplies, mobilizing additional human resources, increasing health facilities in the hospitals and managing Covid care centres, among others,” said the government statement.

“As a responsible government, we are taking all measures and steps necessary to fight Covid-19,” said Kejriwal in the statement.

Delhi’s health minister Satyendar Jain said, “In view of the advent of a possible wave of Covid, the Delhi government is trying its best to strengthen its health systems and preparedness at every level. This move will further enhance the management of resources in Delhi and prove to be crucial in the advent of any future wave of Covid-19.”

In the 2021-22 Delhi budget, that was passed by the assembly in March, the Delhi government allocated ₹50 crore for vaccinations and ₹9,934 crore (14% of the total budget outlay of ₹69,000 crore) to the health sector, for setting up new hospitals, adding beds and scaling up infrastructure.

However, there was no specific allocation under a separate Covid-19 head other than vaccinations. The government had then said Covid-19 allocations were likely to be assessed around the middle of the fiscal and and appropriate decisions taken.

In April, Delhi witnessed it’s worst Covid-19 wave with daily cases peaking at a seven-day average of around 25,000 and positivity rate exceeding 36%. It had left the health-care infrastructure overwhelmed -- causing shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, life saving drugs and ambulances -- and led to the death of thousands of infected persons. Delhi has so far witnessed four distinct waves of Covid-19 since March 2020, and recorded more than 25,000 deaths.

On Friday, Delhi recorded 32 new cases against seven recoveries. There were no deaths from the diseases, which recorded and a positivity rate of 0.14%, the government’s daily health bulletin said.

