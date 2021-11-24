Delhi: CAQM meets with states to review compliance of directives

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR and Adjoining Areas (CAQM) held a meeting on Tuesday to review the pollution control measures implemented by the NCR states over the past seven days, since the body issued a detailed set of restrictions, including a ban on construction activities and closure of schools.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

No new measures or curbs have been directed by the commission, said senior officials who participated in the meeting.

A senior official who attended the meeting said it was convened by the CAQM to take stock of the compliance of the pollution control directions ordered on November 16. “The CAQM will submit the status report before the Supreme Court on Wednesday based on the action taken reports from all states. No additional directions were issued on Tuesday,” said the official, asking not to be named.

A Union environment ministry official said after assessing the current measures taken by the NCR states, fresh directions will be issued by the commission on November 24-25. “Fresh directions will be issued based on weather and air quality forecasts and the action taken by states. Directions will be announced on November 24-25,” the ministry official said, also asking not to be named.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Delhi government, however, has extended the ban on the entry of trucks, except those carrying essential items, into the city and continued to allow officials of the Delhi government and affiliated offices to work from home till November 26. The government also issued orders that schools will remain closed in the national capital until “further orders”. The construction ban alone was lifted on November 22.

Senior officials from Delhi’s environment department said a review of the restrictions will be conducted on November 24.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s air quality improved to the “poor” category on Tuesday, for the first time since November 1, when the 4pm average air quality index (AQI) was 281. On Tuesday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) recordings, Delhi’s AQI was 290, largely owing to swift wind that dispersed pollutants. On Monday, Delhi’s AQI was 311, in the “very poor” category on the AQI scale.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Forecasters, however, said this relief from toxic pollution is only temporary and from November 24, winds will slow down again. Weather forecasts are also not indicating any drastic fall in temperature.

“Wind speeds will gradually slow down and because of that, pollution levels will also rise slightly. Temperatures are also likely to remain in the same range,” said Mahesh Palawat, vice-president (meteorology and climate change), Skymet Weather Services.

On Tuesday, the maximum temperature at the Safdarjung weather station, taken as representative of the city, was 26.7 degrees Celsius (°C) and the minimum temperature was 10.3°C, a notch below what is considered normal for this time of the year.