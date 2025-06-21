Delhi: Chandni Chowk set for a ‘modern’ makeover

To work on the comprehensive overhaul of the Chandni Chowk market in Old Delhi, Public Works Department (PWD) minister Parvesh Verma on Friday met representatives of local traders in the locality and discussed the roadmap to restore the area’s deteriorating infrastructure and elevate its status to a “modern model marketplace”. Chandni Chowk in Old Delhi. (HT Archive)

Further, the Shahjahanabad Redevelopment Corporation (SRDC) is also likely to be revived with a new board, as the traders had demanded and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government had promised in their manifesto with a ₹100 crore budget.

“Several demands of the traders were heard and we have decided to expedite repair and maintenance work. Meanwhile, a redevelopment plan will also be made to upgrade the existing infrastructure,” a PWD official said.

Chandni Chowk trade association had submitted a detailed memorandum to the PWD minister on June 19, flagging urgent issues plaguing the redeveloped 1.3-km stretch. Despite an investment of ₹140 crore and an initial spike in footfall after the inauguration in 2021, the area now suffers from broken bollards, fading roads, damaged grills, and neglected horticulture, the association members had alleged.

“We are grateful that this issue is finally getting attention. The redeveloped stretch has rapidly deteriorated due to lack of professional maintenance,” Sanjay Bhargava, president of the Chandni Chowk traders’ association, said.

Among the key demands of the locals is the revival of a long-discussed plan to introduce trackless trams in the Walled City. According to the traders, a detailed project report (DPR) for a tram system was prepared by Delhi Metro rail Corporation (DMRC) in 2013-14.

“In 1962-63, Chandni Chowk had a working tram system. We want to bring back a modern version — trackless trams — to decongest the area and boost tourism,” Bhargava added.

The traders have also called for a second phase of facade improvement, which they said has been approved but never got implemented. They emphasised the need for integrated planning to redevelop adjoining roads such as HC Sen Marg and Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, and accelerate the development of Dangal Maidan Parking to cater to the area’s massive parking needs.

On broader reforms, the traders’ body also asked for transforming SRDC into a statutory body similar to the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). They have proposed the name “Indraprastha Redevelopment and Management Authority” to reflect the area’s historical lineage. The traders argued that a single empowered authority under the Delhi government is essential for efficient management of sanitation, tourism, and heritage conservation.

Specific grievances were also raised over sanitation and maintenance, currently managed by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD). “The stretch is only swept twice daily, and the toilets, bollards, benches and dustbins are in pathetic condition. We want the cleaning to be handed over to a professional private agency or Delhi Tourism,” the letter by the traders’ body mentioned.

Officials said PWD will also ensure strict enforcement against illegal hawkers and encroachments, shifting electric cables underground to prevent fire hazards, and an immediate halt to defacement by unregulated unipoles and banners, officials said.