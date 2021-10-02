Delhi child rights body identifies 59 ‘begging hot spots’, starts rescue drive

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Protection of Child Rights (DCPCR) on Saturday said it has identified 59 “child-begging hot spots” in the national capital where it has started necessary interventions, including rescue operations, to ensure a normal life for such street children.

Addressing a press conference on Saturday, DCPCR chairperson Anurag Kundu said the Covid-19 pandemic and the subsequent large scale unemployment and job losses increased the population of urban poor under the poverty line in Delhi. He did not give any figures to support the claim.

“We are conducting a survey to identify street children and so far we have zeroed in on 59 hot spots where children are either used as a front to sell random items on the streets or are forced into it by their families or are abandoned. Those who are abandoned will be sent to children’s homes, while those who are being used as a front for criminal or illegal activities will be rescued by our teams. Those who are pushed into it by their families will be counselled and monitored,” he said.

Among the 59 “child-begging hot spots” identified include ITO, below IIT flyover, GTB Nagar, Majnu Ka Tila, Zakir Nagar and Rajouri Garden.

Kundu said that as part of the drive, they have carried out eight rescue operations in the hot spots in which 56 were rescued.

He added that the guidelines for sponsorship of street children have also been notified a few months ago through which the education and basic needs of such children can be established.

Kundu further hailed the Delhi high court order on October 1, closing 1,108 cases of petty crimes allegedly committed by juveniles and ordering their immediate release as the enquiry in the cases were pending or inconclusive for over a year.

“This was actively being pursued by the DCPCR since early this year and I am happy that the high court agreed to our plea... Often such children lose their childhood as they become victims of bullying in school and lose friendships. It becomes a proper recipe for the making of a criminal mind because such ostracisation leads to mental health issues and substance abuse too,” he said.