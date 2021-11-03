Delhi: City court charges man with rape and cheating of Italian woman in 2018

A city court has charged a man with the rape and cheating a 47-year Italian woman in 2018, saying there were “sufficient ingredients” for the commission of the offence by the accused.

The woman had alleged that in July 2018, the accused, Abhishek Singh, a resident of Rishikesh, Uttarakhand,had sexually assaulted her and also duped her of ₹5 lakh on the pretext of “jointly setting up a yoga centre” and promising her “good returns” during the period between July 2018 and October 2018.

The judge also noted that there were allegations against the accused that he induced the complainant to come to India to invest in a yoga school and for that, he represented himself as a renowned yoga guru who was in contact with the President of India and Prime Minister, by sending her his morphed pictures with these dignitaries.

“….in view arguments advanced on behalf of parties, I am of the view that there sufficient ingredients for the commission offence u/s 420 (cheating)/468 (forgery)/471/506 (criminal intimidation)/376(2)(n) (rape)/354A (assault on woman) IPC 66C and 66D Act.There are allegations against the accused that from July 22, 2018 to October 16, 2018, he was involved in establishing sexual relationship with her without consent and repeatedly (on the) false promise of marriage also,” additional sessions judge Sanjay Khanagwal said.

He also noted the allegation of the woman that after coming to India, he forced her to spend a lot of money under the garb of setting up a yoga school and also introduced himself as a stakeholder in the same.

“Not only that, he compelled the prosecutrix to invest money in that venture but also obtained money from her under several false pretexts. Accused had also cheated the complainant by making promises of marriage so that she may invest more money in the business and also give him some money for his own use,” the judge said in the order dated October 12.

The woman alleged that the accused had misled her about his marital status and despite being a married man, he made a false promise of marriage to her.

The FIR in the case was registered by the President’s Office based on a Facebook post by the woman, a resident of Milan, who had claimed that she was sexually assaulted and cheated by the accused.

During the pendency of the case, the woman also moved a protest petition, through her counsel Vishalakshi Goel, seeking a thorough police investigation, addition of more accused in the charge sheet, and adding of the charges of extortion and criminal conspiracy.

However, the court said no specific allegations of connivance or conspiracy have been made out against the other accused named in the protest petition.

The accused is currently lodged in jail and his bail plea is pending adjudication in the Delhi high court.

