Delhi News

Delhi civic body doubles parking fee for Connaught Place, Mandi House, Khan Market: Check new rates

ByHT News Desk
Dec 12, 2023 12:53 PM IST

The parking fees for 91 public parking areas managed by NDMC such as Connaught Place and Mandi house has now been doubled by the municipal body.

The New Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) announced that the parking fee for several areas across the national capital is being increased. Areas for which the parking fee is being doubled include Connaught Place and Mandi House.

Parking fees in areas like CP, Mandi House and Khan Market has been doubled.

Including areas in central Delhi, the NDMC has doubled the parking rates for a total of 91 public parking areas across the national capital. The new parking rates are 40 per hour, raised from the previous 20/hour rate.

The doubling of the parking rates has been done for four-wheelers and the new rates kicked in from December 1 under the anti-pollution GRAP II guidelines of the Delhi government, set to remain in place till January 31, 2024.

The main aim of raising the parking rates is to increase reliance on public transport and in turn reduce pollution in Delhi. GRAP II was implemented after the air quality if Delhi remained in the 'very poor' category for several weeks.

NDMC's move comes just a few weeks after the parking rates were doubled in 38 public parking areas including Kartavya Path, Khan Market, Sarojini Nagar, Chanakyapuri, INA, and Yashwant Place, as well as other south zone areas.

New parking rates in NDMC parking lots

According to a notice published on the official website of NDMC, the parking rates have now been revised to 40 per hour for four-wheelers and 20 per hour for two-wheelers. These rates will remain in place till January 31, 2024.

A notice regarding the revised rates will be placed at the gates of all the 91 areas where it will be implemented. Before this, NDMC charges 20/hour and 100/day for four-wheelers, and 10/hour and 50/day for two-wheelers.

NDMC has further ensured that the hiked rate would only be implemented for a short period of time, and will be changed soon.

