Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi civic body polls: Check full schedule here

Delhi civic body polls: Check full schedule here

delhi news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 05:55 PM IST

Shortly after dates were announced, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP for ‘spreading garbage’ and called on people to vote for his Aam Aadmi Party.

Representational image
Representational image
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The Delhi civic body election will be held on December 4 and votes will be counted on December 7, the state poll panel said Friday. Delhi State Election Commissioner Vijay Dev said the Model Code of Conduct is in force in the national capital with immediate effect.

He also said the delimitation process had been completed. "Now we are prepared for 250 wards in Delhi. Municipal corporation of Delhi has jurisdiction in 68 constituencies. 42 seats reserved for SCs (scheduled caste)," he said, adding, "Of those 42 seats for SCs, 21 will be for SC women," he said. Overall, 104 seats will be reserved for women, he explained.

This is the full schedule for the 2022 Delhi Municipal Corporation election:

Issue of notification - November 7

Last date for issue of notification - November 14

Last date of withdrawal of candidature - November 19

Voting - December 4

Counting and results - December 7

Model Code of Conduct (in effect from) - November 4

Shortly after dates were announced, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the BJP for ‘spreading garbage’ and called on people to vote for his Aam Aadmi Party. "In the last 15 years, BJP has spread garbage all over Delhi... created mountains of garbage. This time, on December 4, people will vote for cleanliness..." the AAP chief tweeted.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
delhi news mcd
delhi news mcd

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out