Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder: Will hire top lawyers to try case, says Kejriwal

Two days after a 16-year-old girl was murdered by her former boyfriend in northwest Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy area, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday announced a monetary assistance of ₹10 lakh to the deceased’s family, and said that his government will hire top lawyers to ensure that the accused is accorded the strictest of punishments in the case.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury address a joint press conference over the murder of a 16-year-old girl in Shahbad Dairy in New Delhi on Tuesday. (ANI)

On Sunday, a 20-year-old man identified as Sahil stabbed the girl at least 16 times and bludgeoned her with a stone slab, even as several passersby did little to intervene, the police said. The murder was caught on a surveillance camera and led to widespread outrage across the Capital.

Sahil was arrested on Monday from Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr, and was brought to the national Capital later in the evening.

On Tuesday, Kejriwal said, “It is a deeply distressing incident. The Delhi government will provide a compensation amount of ₹10 lakh to the girl’s family, and we assure them that our government will ensure that the accused receives the strictest punishment.”

Delhi minister Atishi visited the girl’s family, and accused lieutenant governor VK Saxena — under whose jurisdiction comes the city’s policing — of failing to keep the city’s streets safe. She said, “Parents in Delhi are grappling with the question of whether they should send their daughters to college and work when girls continue to fall victim of violence on the streets. As a woman and a minister of the elected government, I earnestly request the LG to fulfil his constitutional responsibility of improving law and order in Delhi, instead of hindering the work of CM Arvind Kejriwal, and of prioritising the safety of Delhi’s daughters and women.”

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Hans Raj Hans, who also met the deceased’s family and handed over a cheque for ₹1 lakh, accused the Aam Aadmi Party of politicising the murder. “The Delhi Police will get the harshest punishment for the accused. Not only the people of Delhi or BJP workers but also the Central government is distressed by the murder,” he said.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Kumar said both the BJP-ruled Central government and the Kejriwal-led AAP government were responsible for the deteriorating law and order situation in Delhi.

