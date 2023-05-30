Delhi Shahbad Dairy murder: DCW chief meets girl's family, demands death penalty

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal on Tuesday met the Shahbad Dairy murder case victim's family and demanded a death sentence for the accused within the next six months. She also urged the government and the courts to work towards giving the accused an “exemplary punishment”. DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets Delhi’s Shahbad Dairy murder case victim's family

“I just met the victim's family in Shahabad Dairy. Those people are very poor and their condition is very bad right now. The victim's mother cannot talk, she has fainted several times since morning,” Swati Maliwal told the media.

She added, “There were so many people when the murder took place, but no one helped the girl. Even if they would've shouted, maybe the girl could've survived.”

Maliwal also assured that the women's panel is “doing everything to bring justice to the victim's family”. “Our team is with the family since last night. Will get justice for their daughter,” she said.

Speaking on the law and order situation in the national capital, the DCW chief said, “Today no one is scared in Delhi. People think that they could do anything with a woman or a child and the system won't do anything.”

In a horrific incident on Sunday, a 16-year-old girl was stabbed over a dozen times and bludgeoned to death allegedly by her 20-year-old boyfriend - identified as Sahil. The incident was caught on a CCTV camera in which several people also be seen standing near the incident, however, no one intervened.

According to the police, the girl was breaking up her relationship with him which made the accused angry. On Sunday night, the two were reportedly arguing when Sahil killed the girl.

The police arrested Sahil from Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr on Monday, following which he was sent to two days in police custody.