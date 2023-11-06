Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announces 7,000 bonus for Group B non-gazetted, Group C employees

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced ₹7,000 monetary bonus for government employees in view of the festive month. The one-time bonus will be given to non-gazetted Group B and Group C employees working under the Delhi government.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal delivers a video message giving a bonus of ₹ 7000 to Group B and Group C employees of Delhi Government(PTI)

CM Kejriwal acknowledged the crucial role of Delhi government employees in public services. "Currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi Govt. A total of ₹56 crores will be spent to provide this bonus," he said in a video addressed shared on X (formerly Twitter).

The chief minister said his government has always endeavoured to make life better for its employees and that such efforts will continue in the future.

