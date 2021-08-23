Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates smog tower at CP, says more to come up

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday inaugurated his government's first smog tower in the Connaught Place area in an attempt to fight rising air pollution in the national capital. “To fight pollution, we have installed India's first smog tower in Delhi today. It can help clean the air within one-kilometre range. It has been installed on an experiment basis and data from it will be analysed by IIT-Delhi and IIT-Bombay,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to news agency PTI, more such smog towers will be installed in the national capital, which suffers from choking pollution every year before, making the city toxic to live, if the pilot project is successful.

A control room has also been set up at the site to monitor the operations of the smog tower. According to a report by PTI, a two-year pilot study will be undertaken to ascertain the effectiveness of the smog tower after it becomes operational. Another 25-metre-tall smog tower, built by the central government at Anand Vihar, is expected to become operational by August 31.

The two smog towers are built by the Tata Projects Limited (TPL). The Delhi government had approved the pilot project in October last year.

NBCC India Ltd has been appointed as a project management consultant.

According to IQAir, New Delhi was the world's most polluted capital for the third straight year in 2020. Last year, New Delhi’s average annual concentration of PM2.5 in a cubic meter of air was 84.1, the study said, more than double the level of Beijing, which averaged 37.5 during the year, making it the 14th most polluted city in the world.