IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.
READ FULL STORY
PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday termed the passage of a Bill in Lok Sabha seeking to make it clear that the "government" in Delhi means the "Lieutenant Governor" an "insult" to the people of the national capital.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2021, was passed by Lok Sabha on Monday amidst strong opposition from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party which said that the legislation is "unconstitutional".

The Bill also makes it mandatory for the Delhi government to take the opinion of the L-G before any executive action.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.

"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi. The Bill effectively takes away powers from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated. BJP has cheated the people," Kejriwal tweeted.

Earlier, Kejriwal had even urged the Centre to take back the bill and said the AAP dispensation was "ready to fall at the (Narendra) Modi government's feet" for its withdrawal.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal delhi
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
The NGO operated the scheme at different places through regular branches, they said.(HT Photo/Representative Image)
delhi news

Man held for cheating people of 8 lakh on pretext of providing them ration

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:46 PM IST
Police said the accused issued membership to the people and charged 1,500 from them, and also provided them a "ration card".
READ FULL STORY
Close
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
"The passage of the GNCTD (Amendment) Bill in Lok Sabha today is an insult to the people of Delhi," chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said.(ANI)
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal says passage of GNCTD Bill 'insult' to people of Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:46 PM IST
Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the Bill effectively takes away power from those who were voted by people and gives powers to run Delhi to those who were defeated.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
A child enjoys the pleasant weather at Humayun Tomb in New Delhi. Temperature is expected to remain on the lower side for the next few days. (Ravi Choudhary/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Partly cloudy skies bring mercury down slightly in Delhi

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Cloudy weather and gusty winds are likely on Tuesday, too, the weatherman said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
The bill was introduced by the central government in the Lower House of Parliament on March 15.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file photo)
delhi news

Lok Sabha clears bill which gives Delhi L-G more power

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:33 PM IST
Under the bill, the Delhi government will have to compulsorily seek the Lieutenant Governor’s approval before taking any executive action. The bill also says that the government in the national capital would refer to the Lieutenant Governor in context of any law to be made by the legislative assembly.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image. (File photo)
Representational Image. (File photo)
delhi news

Inside Delhi’s ambitious plans to turn transport services online

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:16 PM IST
The Delhi government has come up with a plan that aims at making nearly 70 essential transport services completely online in two phases over the next few months
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. (PTI)
delhi news

Legal drinking age to be lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi: Manish Sisodia

By Sweta Goswami
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 06:04 PM IST
The deputy chief minister also said that the policy aims to put an end to the liquor mafia which he claimed is thriving because of the inequitable distribution of liquor vends in the city
READ FULL STORY
Close
File photo of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
File photo of Delhi's deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia.(ANI)
delhi news

Legal age to drink lowered to 21 from 25 in Delhi, announces Manish Sisodia

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 05:56 PM IST
Delhi was one of only six states or union territories that pegged the benchmark at 25. An expert committee set up by the government recommended in December that the legal drinking age be changed to 21.
READ FULL STORY
Close
He also urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.(ANI)
He also urged the people to follow Covid appropriate behaviour during Holi on March 28-29.(ANI)
delhi news

Remain alert, follow Covid-19 guidelines during Holi: Satyendar Jain

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 03:11 PM IST
The active cases stand at 3,618. The positivity rate remains at over 1 per cent for the second consecutive day, according to a bulletin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A health worker preserves swab samples collected from travellers for Covid-19 test, at Anand Vihar Bus Terminal, in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Random testing for Covid-19 to begin at Delhi airport, railway stations

By Sweta Goswami, hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:41 PM IST
Vaccination will also be increased, with special focus on the economically weaker section as they do not have access to digital platforms to register for the inoculation drive, an official said
READ FULL STORY
Close
Students want campus to reopen as they battle the various problems that they have been grappling with through out a year of #digitallife at Delhi University. (Photo : Manoj Verma/HT)
Students want campus to reopen as they battle the various problems that they have been grappling with through out a year of #digitallife at Delhi University. (Photo : Manoj Verma/HT)
delhi news

Over 4000 DU students protest digitally to reopen campus

By Aprajita Sharad
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:03 PM IST
It’s been almost a year since DU shifted to the online mode for teaching and learning, however, students are still having a tough time with regard to online classes, and more than four thousand DU students are protesting digitally by signing a petition to open colleges.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
Representational image. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
delhi news

22-year-old kills friend in Trilokpuri; another shot dead in outer Delhi

By Karn Pratap Singh
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 02:07 PM IST
A 22-year-old man smashed his 32-year-old friend’s head with a stone and killed him in east Delhi’s Trilokpuri on Monday while, in another incident, a 30-year-old man was shot dead by unidentified assailants in outer Delhi’s Narela around 9.30pm on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC stays single judge order upholding Singapore EA award

By Richa Banka, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON MAR 22, 2021 01:32 PM IST
The court also stayed the 20 lakh fine and the show cause notice to the Biyanis and other directors of Future Group that had sought to know from them as to why they should not be kept in civil detention for three months.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
A view of the pedestrian corridor made under the Chandni Chowk redevelopment project in New Delhi. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
delhi news

Traffic diverted for redevelopment work in Delhi’s Chandni Chowk

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 10:26 AM IST
Brijender Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said to minimise inconvenience to the public, the road from Darya Ganj to Old Delhi Railway Station is open
READ FULL STORY
Close
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
A file photo of Delhi high court. (HT Archive)
delhi news

Delhi HC to hear Future group’s appeal against single judge order today

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 09:08 AM IST
On February 2, justice Midha had asked FRL to maintain “status quo” on its 24,713 crore deal with Reliance Retail
READ FULL STORY
Close
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
Elderly women farmers sit at the demonstration site during the ongoing farmer protest against the new farm laws at Singhu border, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)
delhi news

Farmers’ protest: Key Delhi borders remain shut, traffic diverted

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan
PUBLISHED ON MAR 22, 2021 08:22 AM IST
Farmers have been protesting at Delhi’s borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh at Ghazipur, Tikri and Singhu against the three farm laws since November 2020
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP