Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to unveil action plan for winter pollution on Monday
delhi news

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to unveil action plan for winter pollution on Monday

Published on Oct 02, 2021 09:56 PM IST
All government agencies in the city, including the three municipalities, the Delhi traffic police, DJB, PWD have submitted their individual action plans based on which the action plan has been prepared. (ANI)
By HT Correspondent

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce the city’s action plan to combat winter pollution on Monday, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

Addressing the media, after inaugurating the wildlife conservation week at south Delhi’s Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Rai said, “On October 4, Delhi CM will be announcing the winter action plan to keep pollution-creating activities in check-in Delhi.”

The Delhi government has formulated a detailed winter action plan which will act as a guiding document for the city this winter to control the annual increase in the air pollution levels during the season. All the government agencies in the city, including the three municipalities (north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations), the Delhi traffic police, the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD) have submitted their individual action plans based on which the action plan has been prepared.

Rai also said that in order to increase public participation to make Delhi a greener city, the government has provisioned that people visiting the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary will now be provided with electric cars and guides through an online booking system. The government will also be organising competitions and campaigns to encourage people to take part in making Delhi a greener place.

RELATED STORIES

“In the last six years, ever since we have come to power in Delhi, a mission for tree plantations was started. The horticulture department, forest department, and environment department have worked hard in making it a success. This resulted in millions of plants being planted in different areas of the city,” he said.

He added, “Pollution in Delhi seems like a crisis in the winter season. The green belt that you see, with plants and forests, are automatic machines that will protect us 24x7. To purify the environment, along with plants, animals also have an important role. Nature itself developed a chain so that the natural balance is maintained, enabling humans to live their lives harmoniously.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Rohini court shootout: To avert gang war, inmates being relocated in city jails

Woman shot at, fights off robbers who barged into her northeast Delhi home

Three arrested over ruckus at real estate dealers offices in Aya Nagar

Free NEET coaching for EWS girl students in Delhi govt schools
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP