Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to unveil action plan for winter pollution on Monday

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will announce the city’s action plan to combat winter pollution on Monday, environment minister Gopal Rai said on Saturday.

Addressing the media, after inaugurating the wildlife conservation week at south Delhi’s Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary, Rai said, “On October 4, Delhi CM will be announcing the winter action plan to keep pollution-creating activities in check-in Delhi.”

The Delhi government has formulated a detailed winter action plan which will act as a guiding document for the city this winter to control the annual increase in the air pollution levels during the season. All the government agencies in the city, including the three municipalities (north, south and east Delhi municipal corporations), the Delhi traffic police, the Delhi Jal Board, Public Works Department (PWD) have submitted their individual action plans based on which the action plan has been prepared.

Rai also said that in order to increase public participation to make Delhi a greener city, the government has provisioned that people visiting the Asola Bhatti Sanctuary will now be provided with electric cars and guides through an online booking system. The government will also be organising competitions and campaigns to encourage people to take part in making Delhi a greener place.

“In the last six years, ever since we have come to power in Delhi, a mission for tree plantations was started. The horticulture department, forest department, and environment department have worked hard in making it a success. This resulted in millions of plants being planted in different areas of the city,” he said.

He added, “Pollution in Delhi seems like a crisis in the winter season. The green belt that you see, with plants and forests, are automatic machines that will protect us 24x7. To purify the environment, along with plants, animals also have an important role. Nature itself developed a chain so that the natural balance is maintained, enabling humans to live their lives harmoniously.”