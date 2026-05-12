Delhi CM begins 5-day ‘seva and rescue’ campaign for homeless

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a five-day campaign to assist the sick and homeless people living on streets and other public spaces across Delhi.

The CM flagged off a fleet of specially equipped ambulances and rescue vehicles. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

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The “Seva and Rescue Campaign” was launched at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan and will run from May 11 to 15, officials said.

The CM flagged off a fleet of specially equipped ambulances and rescue vehicles that will be used to reach vulnerable people and shift them to already set up shelter and care facilities.

The initiative is being jointly carried out by the Delhi government’s social welfare department along with Apna Ghar Ashram and Seva Bharti. Officials said the campaign aims to provide immediate assistance to more than 300 vulnerable people across the city.

Addressing the public during the launch event, Gupta said those rescued will be taken to Apna Ghar Ashram, where arrangements have been made for treatment, food, medical support and rehabilitation.

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{{^usCountry}} She said efforts will also be made to reunite rescued individuals with their families wherever possible. “If the families of rescued individuals are identified and willing to take them back, efforts will be made to reunite them after recovery,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She said efforts will also be made to reunite rescued individuals with their families wherever possible. “If the families of rescued individuals are identified and willing to take them back, efforts will be made to reunite them after recovery,” the chief minister said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gupta said many people suffering from serious illnesses and hardship continue to live on the streets without access to timely treatment, food or shelter. “Extending help to such people is a shared responsibility of both the government and society,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gupta said many people suffering from serious illnesses and hardship continue to live on the streets without access to timely treatment, food or shelter. “Extending help to such people is a shared responsibility of both the government and society,” she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Priority is being given to those suffering from illnesses such as tuberculosis, cancer and AIDS. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priority is being given to those suffering from illnesses such as tuberculosis, cancer and AIDS. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Officials said the campaign is being carried out with 19 rescue ambulances, 10 support vehicles, around 100 staff members and 50 volunteers. A 24x7 one-window coordination system has also been set up for implementation of the drive. In the first phase, around 20 people have already been rescued, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said the campaign is being carried out with 19 rescue ambulances, 10 support vehicles, around 100 staff members and 50 volunteers. A 24x7 one-window coordination system has also been set up for implementation of the drive. In the first phase, around 20 people have already been rescued, officials said. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Saloni Bhatia ...Read More Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films. Read Less

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