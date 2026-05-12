...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Delhi CM begins 5-day ‘seva and rescue’ campaign for homeless

Delhi's Chief Minister launched a five-day "Seva and Rescue Campaign" to assist over 300 sick and homeless individuals, providing shelter and medical care.

Published on: May 12, 2026 03:50 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
Advertisement

Chief minister Rekha Gupta on Monday launched a five-day campaign to assist the sick and homeless people living on streets and other public spaces across Delhi.

The CM flagged off a fleet of specially equipped ambulances and rescue vehicles. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

The “Seva and Rescue Campaign” was launched at the Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Sadan and will run from May 11 to 15, officials said.

The CM flagged off a fleet of specially equipped ambulances and rescue vehicles that will be used to reach vulnerable people and shift them to already set up shelter and care facilities.

The initiative is being jointly carried out by the Delhi government’s social welfare department along with Apna Ghar Ashram and Seva Bharti. Officials said the campaign aims to provide immediate assistance to more than 300 vulnerable people across the city.

Addressing the public during the launch event, Gupta said those rescued will be taken to Apna Ghar Ashram, where arrangements have been made for treatment, food, medical support and rehabilitation.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

chief minister delhi government Rekha Gupta
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.
Home / Cities / Delhi / Delhi CM begins 5-day ‘seva and rescue’ campaign for homeless
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.