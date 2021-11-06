Home / Cities / Delhi News / Delhi CM celebrates Diwali with Cabinet ministers at Thyagaraj stadium
Delhi CM celebrates Diwali with Cabinet ministers at Thyagaraj stadium

The government set up a temporary structure at the venue, which was supposed to resemble the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh -- where the AAP will be contesting assembly polls next year
Delhi government built a replica of Ayodhya’s Ram Mandir at the Thyagaraj Stadium Complex in New Delhi. (Sanjeev Verma/HT PHOTO)
Updated on Nov 06, 2021 01:10 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday celebrated Diwali along with ministers in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government at Delhi’s Thyagaraj Sports Complex-- an event that was broadcast live on several TV channels and the party’s social media handles.

The government set up a temporary structure at the venue, which was supposed to resemble the under-construction Ram Temple at Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh -- where the AAP will be contesting assembly polls next year.

“The puja was held under the supervision of the head priest of the iconic Jhandewalan Temple... A magnificent 30-foot high and 80-foot wide symbolic replica of the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya was crafted especially at the Thyagaraj Stadium for the Dilli Ki Diwali celebrations,” said a statement issued by the government.

The rituals were followed by a light and sound show and a cultural programme. No spectators were allowed at the venue, in the light of the Covid-19 pandemic. Last year too, the government had organised a similar event at the Akshardham temple in east Delhi.

New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 06, 2021
