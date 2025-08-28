Delhi CM decides to extend special cleanliness drive

New Delhi Chief minister Rekha Gupta held a meeting with MCD on Wednesday. (File photo)

Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, in a cleanliness review meeting with the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), decided to extend the ongoing month-long special sanitation drive until October 2, officials aware of the matter said.

Besides, the CM called for biomining at three landfill sites to be expedited and finished by December 2026. Discussions about plans to set up 10 new multilevel parking in high-footfall areas, such as Karol Bagh and Kamla Nagar markets also came up in the meeting, officials said.

The chief minister’s office posted on X: “CM held a review meeting today at the Delhi Secretariat on important issues related to the Municipal Corporation. The Chief Minister gave clear instructions to the officials that the three garbage mountains in Delhi should be completely removed by December 2026. Additionally, the ongoing ‘Freedom from Garbage for Delhi’ campaign to make the capital clean has been extended until October 2.”

The CMO said that the meeting was attended by urban development minister Ashish Sood, mayor Raja Iqbal Singh, municipal commissioner Ashwani Kumar and senior officials from departments concerned.

Mayor Singh said that the meeting focused on strengthening the Capital’s solid waste management infrastructure. “MCD has achieved a significant target of increasing daily biomining efficiency from 15,000 TPD (tonnes per day) to 25,000 TPD at dump sites. CM has directed officials to expedite the commissioning of Waste-to-Energy (WTE) plants by 2026, with the objective of ending fresh waste disposal at existing landfill sites.”

Delhi currently generates around 11,000 TPD waste, of which 4,000 TPD end up at landfill sites.

“It was also discussed that, to address urban congestion, approximately 10 new multilevel parking structures should be planned in high-footfall areas, such as Karol Bagh and Kamla Nagar markets,” Singh said.

Officials present in the meeting said that a new proposal will be prepared for the construction of two new biogas plants dedicated to dairy waste management, based on land availability at suitable locations.