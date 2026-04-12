New Delhi, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta has ordered a comprehensive audit and cross-verification of financial records of state-run entities involved in liquor retail over the past five years, amid concerns over possible irregularities.

Delhi CM directs audit of corporations running liquor stores, seeks report

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Four city government Corporations- Delhi State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation , Delhi Tourism and Transportation Development Corporation , Delhi Consumer's Cooperative Wholesale Store and Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation - operate over 700 liquor stores in Delhi.

According to a CMO statement issued on Sunday, the chief minister has directed all concerned entities to carry out a detailed reconciliation of their financial and operational records of the past five years.

The exercise will cover sales, purchases, stock and cash accounts, with every entry subjected to thorough scrutiny. These agencies have also been asked to work closely with the excise department to ensure complete verification and validation of records, it said.

Gupta warned that any lapse, negligence, mismatch in accounts, or financial mismanagement will not be tolerated. She noted that recent findings indicate that accounts in some of these undertakings were not properly reconciled for extended periods, raising the risk of discrepancies and potential losses to the public exchequer.

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{{^usCountry}} For the sake of accountability, the excise commissioner will independently cross-check data of sales, inventory, and revenue to identify any instance of financial mismanagement or irregularities, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} For the sake of accountability, the excise commissioner will independently cross-check data of sales, inventory, and revenue to identify any instance of financial mismanagement or irregularities, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The chief minister asserted strict action against any official or individual found responsible for discrepancies or losses to government revenue. "Safeguarding public money is our top priority, and there will be zero tolerance for any lapses," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The chief minister asserted strict action against any official or individual found responsible for discrepancies or losses to government revenue. "Safeguarding public money is our top priority, and there will be zero tolerance for any lapses," she said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} All concerned departments and agencies have been instructed to compile a detailed report of the entire exercise and submit it to the Finance department within two months, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} All concerned departments and agencies have been instructed to compile a detailed report of the entire exercise and submit it to the Finance department within two months, the statement added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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